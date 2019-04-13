Fire damages Ocean Grove food court The Dunes Boardwalk Cafe
NEPTUNE — A fire on Saturday damaged The Dunes Boardwalk Cafe in Ocean Grove and filled the Asbury Park boardwalk with smoke.
The fire appeared to be under control early Saturday afternoon before the winds whipped up the smoke again.
The Dunes is a cooperative eatery that is home to eight restaurants at the north end of the boardwalk but was not yet open for the season. It was not immediately known Saturday the extent of the damage.
Photographer Bud McCormick said the fire appeared to start under the boardwalk and spread to the second floor, where firefighters knocked out some windows.
Fire companies from Rumson, Sea Bright, Glendola, Long Branch and Monmouth County responded.
The Dunes houses America's Cup Coffee, Bubbakoo Burritos, Burgers on the Boards, the Crookerd Snook, Eat Poe Bro, Just Another Days, Luigi's Pizza, Playa Bowls and Summertime's Salads and Subs.
