Woman is critical in hospital after rescue from NJ house fire

JERSEY CITY — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at an apartment in Hudson County and critically injured a person early Tuesday morning, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

On Sept. 24, the Jersey City Fire Department received a call shortly after 6:30 a.m. of a fire that broke out on the first floor of a home at 81 Wade Street.

Firefighters found an unresponsive 61-year-old woman with serious injuries. She was hospitalized at Jersey City Medical Center, where she is listed in critical but stable condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force and the Jersey City Fire Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prosecutor’s Office at 201-915-1345 or leave a tip here.

