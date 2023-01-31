🚂 NJ Transit holds first-ever virtual job fair next month called "The BIG Career Event"

🚂 Career opportunities are available in every area of NJ Transit's corporation

🚂 CDL license holders may be eligible for up to a $6,000 signing bonus

It’s called “The BIG Career Event!”

NJ Transit is hosting the first-ever virtual job fair on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in its virtual auditorium.

The transportation company wants to help people build a future with them as it transforms into becoming one of the premiere transportation brands in North America.

Anyone can join The BIG Career Event. Just complete the registration form at the link here ahead of the event.

On the day of the event, click the link in your registration confirmation email to join the fair.

Applicants can access the NJ Transit virtual career fair from their mobile browser, but for the best user experience, a laptop or desktop is recommended.

NJ Transit has career opportunities available in every area of its corporation.

The BIG Career Event features careers available in surface transit (bus operations, light rail, contract carriers), rail, IT, finance, procurement, customer service/communications, regulatory/government affairs, police, human resources, real estate, safety, capital programs and planning, and more.

If you have a commercial driver’s license (CDL), you may be eligible for up to a $6,000 signing bonus if you work for NJ Transit as a bus operator, bus mechanic, or service person.

CDL permit holders may still be eligible for up to a $3,000 signing bonus.

Besides a great benefits package that includes medical, dental, and vision insurance programs, employees will also receive paid sick leave and vacation, short and long term disability, flexible spending accounts, deferred compensation, access to educational reimbursement, in-house training programs, transportation benefits, and wellness programs.

“We are proud to be an organization that strives to build a more accountable, innovative, diverse, and inclusive workforce,” said Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ Transit Board Chair.

Become part of a team of more than 11,000 employees across a wide range of trades, professions, and crafts in the New Jersey, New York, and Philadelphia regions.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

