Finally, back after COVID: NJ adults can go back to school

Do you ever wish you could go back to school?

While I personally cannot relate, I know there are a handful of those who loved their education and missed sitting in a classroom for a large chunk of the day.

Lucky for those who want to continue learning, New Jersey is home to some exceptional adult programs, specifically in Princeton at the Princeton Adult School.

This is the first time the school will be open for education since 2020, and classes will be available both on Zoom and in person.

The school will be offering over 250 courses for adults and will begin on Oct. 11.

Many of these classes will be lecture based with discussions ranging in a wide variety of topics.

One lecture series that has already been established is “Crime and Punishment” which will explore why crime stories are so engaging.

Many of these courses dive into topics that adults experience or think about day to day but may not have a relatable space to discuss in.

Classes will also range in focus whether it be personal or professional development, Princeton Adult School wants to attract all kinds of adults who have the willingness to learn.

Many of the classes are recreational as well; There are intro to tango courses and other fun seminars to check out.

If there has always been something picking at your brain, this is the perfect time to explore that and enroll in a class.

Chances are Princeton Adult School has just the thing you are looking for.

