Finally, after the COVID panic, a proper tribute for NJ first responders (Opinion)

During the lockdowns and mandates that resulted from panic and fear over COVID, so many families were denied the right to have a proper send-off to loved ones that passed away. First responders never were sent out, many of whom with comorbidities that we knew early on would make them vulnerable.

Sadly, those who did pass were not given a proper send-off. No funeral gatherings, no celebrations of life, nothing to help ease the pain of the loved ones left behind.

All the while, certain so-called celebrities — George Floyd among them — were afforded a tribute with hundreds of attendees in spite of the COVID lockdown protocols enforced on the rest of us.

Our reaction to COVID and the aftermath that impacted so many families, businesses and first responders will be debated for years.

For now, my friend Pat Colligan, the president of the NJ State PBA joined me on air to discuss a planned day on April 26 where first responders who passed during the pandemic will get a proper tribute.

The event will take place on Wednesday, April 26 at the Epic Church in Sayreville, New Jersey at 11 a.m.

