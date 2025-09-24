In case you haven't heard yet, Asbury Park's Wonder Bar is having it's last call for yappy hour after 20 years along the side of the iconic venue. But there's more to the story than what's on the surface.

This may be the end of yappy hour as we know it at Wonder Bar, but it's not expected to be the end forever. That is, not if Wonder Bar manager Debbie DeLisa has anything to say about it.

According to nj.com, the land along the side of Wonder Bar is leased, giving the venue the necessary room to have yappy hour every summer. However, "The Yappy Hour space property owner iStar and developer, Inspired by Somerset plan to build an 8-story luxury apartment complex called Lido Asbury Park."

With that said, it's not too late to take your pup one more time in the current space before that closes for good. The final day will be Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.

Future plans

With the loss of the space alongside The Wonder Bar to host yappy hour, manager Debbie DeLisa has plans to keep it going for years to come (read more about yappy hour and it's remaining events in 2025 here).

Although nothing's set in stone yet, the hope is to utilize rooftop space to make up for the land lost as a result of future development. Hopefully we'll learn more soon when construction begins to take place.

Yes, it'll be different when it returns (I'm confident it will), but that's OK. Yappy hour is just as iconic as the Wonder Bar itself. In my opinion, it will make a comeback.

