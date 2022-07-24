Fiery tractor-trailer crash kills 4 in Newark, NJ, one critical

NEWARK — Four people were killed early Saturday morning when their car went underneath the trailer of an 18-wheeler.

A fifth person is hospitalized and in critical condition after the crash around 4:20 a.m., according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens. It occurred on the 800 block of Frelinghuysen Avenue near Evergreen Avenue.

The fatal collision involved the tractor-trailer, a Chevy Malibu, and a Chrysler 300. All three vehicles caught fire.

Families of the victims mourn after the crash on July 23, 2022. (WABC-TV) Families of the victims mourn after the crash on July 23, 2022. (WABC-TV) loading...

The driver of the Malibu and its three passengers were killed in the crash. They were pronounced dead around 6:15 a.m.

First responders were able to rescue the driver of the Chrysler, who is now hospitalized in stable, but critical condition.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office said the crash is under investigation. Authorities have not yet publicly identified the victims.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

