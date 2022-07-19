2 men in NJ admit to getting minors to send sexual images

Federal prosecutors have announced that two men, one of them a convicted sex offender, admitted to separately convincing minors to send them sexually explicit images online.

David Frew, 41, of Little Egg Harbor, has pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography and online enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual conduct, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.

Frew previously was convicted in 2008 in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey after sending sexually explicit photos or videos to investigators who were posing as minors online.

Then in June 2017, Frew used an online messaging service to entice a minor victim to send him sexually explicit images.

Separately, 30-year-old Angelo Curato, of Manalapan, has pleaded guilty to one count of online enticement of a minor.

Over a five-month span ending in June 2017, prosecutors said Curato lied about his own identity while using an online chat application to convince a minor to engage in sexual activity.

For both men, the online enticement conviction means at least 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Due to his sex offender history, Frew also faces a minimum sentence of 15 years on the charge of child pornography.

Frew and Curato were slated to be sentenced, separately, in late November.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

