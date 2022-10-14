FBI’s urgent plea to NJ residents: Watch out for these robbers

The FBI in New Jersey is asking for your help in tracking down a bank robber who pulled a midday stickup in Linden on Oct. 4 then fled on a bicycle.

FBI Special Agent Robert DiRocco said at 12:33 p.m. on St. Georges Avenue in Linden, a male walked into Wells Fargo Bank, handed the teller a demand note and brandished a gun.

The robber is a medium complexion male, approximately 5 foot 10 with a thin build.

DiRocco said he was wearing a brown baseball cap under a gray coat with a hood, black pants, black neck gaiter, black shoes with a white or reflective patch on the toe, and black gloves with a red patch on the pointer finger.

The robber was also wearing a blue surgical mask that completely covered his face.

“He was clearly familiar with the video surveillance within the banking establishment and he disguised himself accordingly,” said DiRocco.

After leaving the bank, he took off on a black mountain bicycle with chrome handlebars and silver wheels.

The FBI won’t say how much money was stolen.

“Due to it being an ongoing investigation we don’t disclose that information to the public about the amount of United States currency that was removed,” he said.

If you think you know who the suspect is, call the FBI at 973-792-3000.

"If someone has information about the suspect do not approach him, contact law enforcement immediately due to him possibly being armed and dangerous," he said.

He said the fact that the robber used a bicycle to make his getaway is not a big surprise.

“Suspects fleeing the scene, they’ll be on any sort of means of transportation they have available, so they could be on foot, bicycle, I’ve seen scooters, vehicles.”

Linden police Sgt. Timothy Hubert said if you wish to offer information about the case anonymously you may do so at crimetips@lpdnj.org.

You can also provide information at tips.fbi.gov.

Other suspects also sought in Willingboro

The FBI in New Jersey is also asking for the public’s help in tracking down a bank robber who robbed a TD Bank in Willingboro on Sept. 26.

The suspect, described as a Hispanic male with freckles, about 5 foot 9, weighing 185 to 215 pounds, 25 to 35 years old, walked into the bank and handed a teller a note that said “I have a gun hand over $3100 don’t use a dye pack or the silent alarm until I leave the building and no one will get hurt.”

The suspect, wearing a black hat, black mask, gray hooded sweatshirt, a white shirt and latex sleeves over each finger left the bank through the front doors, got into a black or charcoal Chrysler 200 parked between Burger King and the bank then drove east on Levitt Parkway.

Medford robber on the run

The FBI is also seeking help from the public in tracking down a man who robbed a TD Bank on Tuckerton Road in Medford on March 28.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 30s to early 40s with a thin build, standing about 6 feet tall with brown hair and a light complexion.

He handed a teller a note demanding money and threatened to use a firearm.

The suspect was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, grey khaki pants, brown work boots, grey gloves, and a grey hat with a red insignia, and drove way in a 4-door silver SUV.

