FBI investigates government in Ocean County, NJ

The FBI is seeking employment applications from Ocean County government for the past five years, according to two subpoenas from the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.

The subpoenas served to both Robert Greitz, director of Ocean County Department of Employee Relations, and Board of Commissioners Clerk Michelle Gunther seeks employment applications for employees hired by the county between 2017 and 2021 and “any referrals or other hiring correspondence from Ocean County Commissioners contained in what are commonly known as 'THE BLUE BOOKS(s)' for the same time period."

A blue book is so called because it is a binder of that color used to record contact information of people who make inquiries about a job.

Why were the subpoenas issued?

The subpoenas do not disclose a reason for the request. The FBI's Newark office would not comment on the subpoenas.

County officials told the Asbury Park Press that the investigation is looking into allegations that public employment was offered in exchange for a kickback or other favors. The Press, who did not identify their sources, was first to report on the subpoenas.

"The Ocean County Board of Commissioners is fully cooperating with the FBI investigation into the county’s hiring practices," county spokesman Rich Peterson told New Jersey 101.5. " federal subpoena was received in county offices on March 23. All documentation requested by federal investigators was hand-delivered to the FBI’s Red Bank office on Tuesday April 12."

Peterson said the county had no additional comment.

