MORRISTOWN — A landmark favorite bar and restaurant has finished renovations and is reopening to the public.

A ribbon cutting and grand reopening was set for Oct. 10 at Dublin Pub in Morristown.

The pub at 4 Pine Street first opened its doors in 1973 and quickly became a town favorite.

It closed in late 2023 for renovations with promises that the establishment would be back sooner than later for another 50 years of business.

Video shared to the pub's Facebook page in August showed a massive overhaul — including the main bar being rebuilt.

Dublin Pub is within walking distance to the historic Morristown Green park.

It also is right next to the Mayo Performing Arts Center, so its reopening has been eagerly awaited by both locals and visitors of Morristown.

The big reopening event would feature Marty McKernan, bagpipers and some special guests, according to an event announcement by the official town of Morristown Facebook page.

