National Ice Cream Day is July 20th. Congratulations, and Americans are not only very fussy about their choice of flavor, but also, why we enjoy the frozen treat.

Blue Bunny Ice Cream, in celebration of their 90th anniversary, conducted a national survey looking at the ice cream culture that included flavor loyalty, favorite toppings, and solo snacking trends.

Blue Bunny study reveals interesting ice cream trends

Eating Ice Cream, Friends, At Home

An impressive 82% of us prefer to eat ice cream at home on a weekday

65% of us stay home on weekends

53% eat ice cream after dinner, 22% enjoy ice cream between lunch and dinner

55% say that flavor drives the sale of a pint of ice cream, regardless of price or trends

71% are open to trying new or limited-time flavors in the summer

39% of Americans say they prefer to eat ice cream alone, 36% eat it with family and friends

What flavor do Americans love most?

Ice Cream Flavors, Chocolate, Vanilla, Mint Chip, Cookies and Cream, Strawberry

Chocolate comes in as the first choice for ice cream, with 30% of us saying that it is our flavor of choice

Vanilla is next, followed by mint chocolate chips, cookies and cream, and then strawberry

Toppings are the perfect companion to your bowl of comfort

Hot fudge leads the way as the most loved topping on ice cream, with 39% saying they prefer the hot topping

Caramel drizzle comes in at number 2 with 34%, whipped cream 33%, nuts 25% and chocolate chips round it out at 25%

Ice Cream Toppings, Hot Fudge, Caramel, Whipped Cream, Nuts, Chocolate Chips

Blue Bunny produced an interesting twist. They say ice cream is more than a treat; it is a feel-good ritual, comfort food, and flavor-driven experience.

Think of it, we have ice cream sometimes as a family watching TV, we have it on a park bench with a friend or by ourselves, we have it alone in our car in between errands or work meetings. Good ice cream is a calm experience that will come over you; it is a way to forget about things for just a minute and enjoy a little treat that will put you in a new frame of mind.

Enjoy your bowl, cup, or cone and treasure your favorite flavor. Happy Ice Cream Day!