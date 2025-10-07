Some people reject the notion of comfort food, but I totally believe in it, especially in the fall.

Who wouldn’t want a nice bowl of soup in autumn?

OK, maybe not with the current warm temperatures we’re experiencing as of writing this, but maybe later in the week when it’s cooler.

Certain foods lend themselves to being enjoyed in the cooler months, even better when shared with those you love.

To find the fall favorites across the country, A Mission for Michael conducted a survey to determine the ideal fall meals.

Which fall dish would you most like to enjoy with family this season?

After surveying thousands across the country, the number one fall comfort food was chili, which was the favorite of Texas.

Throw in some rice and make it nice and spicy? I’m totally on board with this choice.

Another great choice came from Illinois. Being the top producer of pumpkins in the U.S., it goes without saying that they would choose pumpkin pie as their fall comfort food.

Pumpkin pie was the number two choice in the country, and in my opinion: well deserved. It’s far and away my favorite Thanksgiving food.

One classic New Jersey dish made it in the top 25 fall comfort foods.

Pork Roll

I hadn’t previously thought of Jersey’s breakfast (albeit controversial when it comes to the name) meat as a fall food, but I can get behind the logic that A Mission for Michael lays out:

Often served as part of a breakfast sandwich, pork roll is a salty, savory treat that pairs perfectly with cooler fall mornings.

The crispy edges and hearty flavor make it a satisfying meal as the temperatures begin to drop, and it’s a beloved comfort food for many New Jerseyans.

Pork roll (or Taylor ham) came in at No. 23 on their list, and I must say: splitting a pork roll, egg, and cheese with someone while leaf-peeping does sound like an ideal weekend in New Jersey.

Whatever your fall comfort food is, I hope you enjoy it this year.

Happy autumn!

