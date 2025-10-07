One of NJ’s favorite foods is a staple for American fall cuisine

One of NJ's favorite foods is a staple for American fall cuisine

Some people reject the notion of comfort food, but I totally believe in it, especially in the fall.

Who wouldn’t want a nice bowl of soup in autumn?

OK, maybe not with the current warm temperatures we’re experiencing as of writing this, but maybe later in the week when it’s cooler.

Photo by Henrique Felix on Unsplash
Certain foods lend themselves to being enjoyed in the cooler months, even better when shared with those you love.

To find the fall favorites across the country, A Mission for Michael conducted a survey to determine the ideal fall meals.

Photo by Gabby Orcutt on Unsplash
Which fall dish would you most like to enjoy with family this season?

After surveying thousands across the country, the number one fall comfort food was chili, which was the favorite of Texas.

Throw in some rice and make it nice and spicy? I’m totally on board with this choice.

Photo by Leanna Myers on Unsplash
Another great choice came from Illinois. Being the top producer of pumpkins in the U.S., it goes without saying that they would choose pumpkin pie as their fall comfort food.

Pumpkin pie was the number two choice in the country, and in my opinion: well deserved. It’s far and away my favorite Thanksgiving food.

Photo by Kelsey Weinkauf on Unsplash
One classic New Jersey dish made it in the top 25 fall comfort foods.

Pork Roll

Photo by Daniel on Unsplash/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations
I hadn’t previously thought of Jersey’s breakfast (albeit controversial when it comes to the name) meat as a fall food, but I can get behind the logic that A Mission for Michael lays out:

Often served as part of a breakfast sandwich, pork roll is a salty, savory treat that pairs perfectly with cooler fall mornings.

Photo by Pavel Subbotin on Unsplash/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations
The crispy edges and hearty flavor make it a satisfying meal as the temperatures begin to drop, and it’s a beloved comfort food for many New Jerseyans.

Canva/ TSM Illustrations
READ MORE: NJ governor’s race has 'beef' over Taylor ham vs. pork roll

Pork roll (or Taylor ham) came in at No.  23 on their list, and I must say: splitting a pork roll, egg, and cheese with someone while leaf-peeping does sound like an ideal weekend in New Jersey.

Whatever your fall comfort food is, I hope you enjoy it this year.

Happy autumn!

Photo by Simon Berger on Unsplash
