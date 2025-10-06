🔶 NJ argument of pork roll versus Taylor ham rolls into NJ gov race

🔶 Jack Ciattarelli and U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill trade barbs over what they call it

🔶 Gov. Phil Murphy made up his own name, to soothe North vs. South fighting

As the race for governor continues to be contentious, Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli has tried to paint his Democratic opponent as a hater of a distinctively New Jersey breakfast food.

Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill recently sat for an interview and was asked whether she calls it pork roll or Taylor Ham.

Taylor ham vs. pork roll feud heats up in NJ governor’s race

“C’mon you’re from Wayne, it’s Taylor ham,” Sherrill, a North Jersey resident, said.

“Who eats pork roll?” she added. “I think that’s gross.”

NJ governors race gets greasy over pork roll vs taylor ham (Screenshots: NJ Dems, Mikie Sherrill via X)

Ciattarelli shares clip and says, 'Tell me you’re not from Jersey…'

“Hey Mikie. Tell me you’re not from Jersey without telling me you’re not from Jersey. You know what, don’t worry about it. You remind us of it every day in ways big and small,” Ciatarelli said.

Democrats share clip of Ciattarelli flip-flopping on name

In response, New Jersey Democrats have shared a video of Ciattarelli at a campaign stop.

“When I’m in South Jersey it’s pork roll. Tomorrow up in Bergen County, it’ll be something else but you get it — that’s what you do when you’re running for governor,” Ciattarelli said.

Two-term Gov. Phil Murphy made up his own name for the food last year.

“It’s Taylor roll,” the Democrat said, joking that he is from Central Jersey, so he needs to play both sides of the polarizing issue.

The eternal Jersey debate: Brand vs. identity

Many folks have tried — to no avail — to end the debate by pointing out that Taylor ham is a brand name of the food.

“All Taylor ham is pork roll, but not all pork roll is Taylor ham,” New Jersey Monthly wrote in an ode to the signature food in 2015.

The debate continues.