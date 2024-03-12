🚨A father and his children were walking to an elementary school in Old Tappan

🚨Police said they were inside the crosswalk

🚨All three were treated for non-life threatening injuries

OLD TAPPAN — A father crossing a street with his two children headed for school were struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

Old Tappan police chief Joseph Tracy told CBS New York the three were inside the crosswalk on Charles Place at Kay Street near the T. Baldwin Demarest Elementary School when they were struck by a car making a left turn.

An officer assigned to the school found the three lying on the ground. Tracy told CBS New York they were taken to a hospital for injuries considered to be non-life threatening.

READ MORE: Man killed by object that pierced windshield on NJ Turnpike

The driver remained on scene, the chief told CBS New York.

Tracy on Tuesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

