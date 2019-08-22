Fatal Route 80 crash investigation causes long delays

MONTVILLE — The investigation of an overnight, fatal crash on Route 80 created long westbound delays during the Thursday morning commute.

Only the left lane was getting past the crash scene at Exit 48 for Hook Mountain Road, creating a 15-mile delay starting in Paterson, according to New Jersey Fast Traffic's Bob Williams.

State Police said one person died as a result of the crash, which occurred at 2:20 a.m. Thursday, but did not disclose the circumstances of the crash.

Route 46 picked up heavy alternative traffic from those trying to avoid the delay.

Williams said that area of Route 80 is curvy and poorly lit.

