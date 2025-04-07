Canadian man, 78, killed in Route 78 crash

🚨 A 78-year-old man from Canada died following the crash

BETHLEHEM — A Canadian man died in a crash on Route 78 East on Sunday afternoon.

State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said the Ford pickup pulling a camper was “impacted” by a vehicle also traveling east near Exit 7 around 4:45 p.m. The crash pushed the pickup to the right shoulder and into a parked semi-trailer.

The driver of the pickup, Alan Smith, 78, died after the crash.

Road closed for an hour

Smith's passenger, Patricia Harvey, 78, was seriously injured in the crash and taken via medical helicopter to a hospital. Both Smith and Harvey are from Mahone Bay, Nova Scotia.

Route 78 east was closed for approximately an hour after the crash to allow the helicopter to land on the highway causing a multi-mile delay.

It was the first fatal crash on Route 78 in New Jersey this year, according to State Police records.

