Fatal crash on Garden State Parkway near Driscoll Bridge

SAYREVILLE — A Morris County man was killed Tuesday in a crash at the base of the Driscoll Bridge on the Garden State Parkway.

A white Ford Econoline van driven by David Sayers, 53, of the Landing section of Roxbury hit a concrete barrier on the right side of the highway and then swerved across four lanes to hit the jersey barrier along the far left lane of the northbound outer lanes around 12:20 p.m., according to Trooper Alejandro Goez, a State Police spokesman.

Sayers was taken to Raritan Bay Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Goez said the investigation continued into what caused Sayers to hit the guard rail. He was the only person in the van.

The cleanup and investigation of the crash caused a multi-mile delay for both the inner and outer lanes.

Goez said the crash scene was cleared around 2:45 p.m.