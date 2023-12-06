Fatal 7-vehicle pile-up on Route 9 in Freehold Township, NJ

🚨Seven vehicles were involved in the crash on Route 9 at Business Route 33

🚨Route 9 was closed for several hours after the crash

🚨Investigators are looking for witnesses

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — One person died in a seven-vehicle crash on Route 9 Tuesday morning.

The crash in the northbound lanes happened around 10:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes at Business Route 33 (Park Avenue) north of the Freehold Raceway Mall, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Chris Swendeman. The name of the victim and the circumstances of the crash were not disclosed.

It's the third fatal crash in Freehold Township this year and the second at the same intersection, according to State Police records.

Witnesses told News 12 that a driver headed northbound didn’t stop for a line of vehicles waiting at a red light.

The intersection of Route 9 and Business Route 33 in Freehold Township The intersection of Route 9 and Business Route 33 in Freehold Township (Canva) loading...

Did you see the crash?

The northbound lanes were closed for several hours for an initial investigation and cleanup of the crash.

Investigators from the Prosecutor's Office and Freehold Township police are looking for witnesses to the crash.

It is the 35th fatal crash in Monmouth County in 2023.

