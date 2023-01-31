🔴A 35-year-old Freehold Township man was killed on Route 9 in Freehold

🔴 A driver making a left turn on Route 9 struck Michael McCadbe in Lacey Township

🔴Both crashes are under investigation

Two people died in crashes on Route 9 in Monmouth and Ocean counties Monday night.

A pedestrian was struck by a 2008 Toyota Camry on Route 9 southbound between Routes 522 and 33 in Freehold Township around 6:45 p.m., according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

The 35-year-old man, a resident of Freehold Township, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Camry, a 55-year-old Lakewood man, remained at the scene. Santiago did not disclose either man's identity.

It was the second fatal crash on Route 9 in Freehold Township this month.

Michael McCabe Michael McCabe (Bayville EMS) loading...

Killed during a left turn

A motorcyclist heading north on Route 9 in Lacey was stuck by a woman heading south around 6 p.m., according to township police. The motorcyclist, Michael McCabe, 55, of the Bayville section of Berkeley, was hit as Anne Danza, 55, of Forked River, was making a left turn into Sunrise Plaza.

McCabe was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The Knights of the Inferno Motorcycle Club Mother Chapter said McCabe, nicknamed "Pitbull," was the club's former treasurer.

"We know that our brother passed away doing what he loved on the saddle of his ride," the club wrote on its Facebook page.

He was also a life member of the Bayville EMS, which called him a big advocate for the squad.

"Mike was always known for his happy and cheerful personality that lit up a room when he walked in and regardless of any situation, he always kept a positive mindset that was influential on many. He loved helping his community and really valued what he was able to do for people in any way," the squad wrote.

The crash was the second fatal of the year in Ocean County.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NFL pros from New Jersey There are more than 10 NJ ties among the players in the NFL conference championship games this year.

Four active NFL quarterbacks were born in the Garden State and there are more than 60 active pros with NJ roots.

Some of them may even be on your fantasy football team.