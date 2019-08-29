Fastest, tallest, longest coaster coming to NJ — It’s called ‘The Jersey Devil’!

JACKSON — The world's tallest, fastest and longest rollercoaster is coming next year to New Jersey — and it pays homage to Garden State lore and history.

Six Flags Great Adventure is calling The Jersey Devil Coaster, inspired by the mythological creature that's haunted the Pine Barrens for generations.

“Jersey Devil folklore has been a source of fear and intrigue here in the Pine Barrens for more than 200 years, and this iconic piece of New Jersey history inspired the design for this monstrous scream machine," park President John Winkler said.

Here are some stats:

3,000-foot single-rail, I-beam track

130-foot lift hill

Speeds up to 58 mph

A steep 87-degree first drop

A 180-degree stall

Zero-gravity roll

The ride debuts in the summer of 2020.

Each ride takes 48 passengers and lasts 2 minutes.

