Do you ever wonder why your parents or grandparents seemed like they were doing so much better than you financially? Wonder how you seem to have less, even though you’re making more comparatively? You’re not alone.

But think about how the world has changed.

The little things. And how those little things add up. Your parents or grandparents had a few network stations on television and a couple of local channels, but television was free. They weren’t paying for cable or for streaming. There were no premium channels.

There was also no internet. Now you cannot live without it, and internet access costs money, too. Your phone? They didn’t have a cell phone with a plan that costs money every month. If you think you can truly get by with a landline phone today, good luck trying. Our jobs require 24/7 access to us today.

These things all add up.

Have kids? Our birthday parties used to be simple house parties. Now it’s expected of parents that they will foot the bill for bounce houses and laser tags, and whatever else comes along with an elaborate party.

Here’s another category you may not think of, but it’s definitely costing you. The prevalence of fast food today is costing you more than you think. How many of us are really "brown bagging" it anymore? Fast food is so readily available and in so many forms.

A study from NetCredit shows New Jersey is the 9th most expensive state when it comes to fast food costs. New Jersey is now 6.14% above the national average.

When it comes to specific fast food brands, the same story. For McDonald’s. New Jersey is the 17th most expensive state. For KFC, we're the 12th most expensive state. And so it goes.

Now imagine the added cost of fees and tips if you’re going to have your fast food delivered by Grubhub or DoorDash. If you do this more than once a week, you can see how you’re nickel-and-diming yourself to death.

What do experts say to do? Plan out your meals a whole week ahead. If you have the groceries and a plan, it’s much harder to stray from it and default to fast food three times a week. You’ll eat healthier, feel better, and save money in the long run.