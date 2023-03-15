Farmers’ Almanac predicts a blistering summer

The Farmers’ Almanac (not to be confused with its competitor, the OLD Farmers’ Almanac) is out with its summer weather forecast, and they say that it's going to be scorching.

Before you give too much (or any, really) credence to this forecast, remember that their winter predictions called for frigid temps and lots of snow. 0 for 2.

So, what are they calling for this summer? According to the Farmers’ Almanac, it will be scorching and dry in the Northeast, the region that includes New Jersey.

Last summer was one of the hottest on record, and the Farmers’ Almanac says 2023 will rival or even surpass 2022. I would give you more details of the forecast, but they charge money for that.

While we hate to be the bearer of bad news, we’d be [remiss] not to warn you of what our long-range weather outlook is pointing to – sizzling temperatures," reads their website. "Our forecast, which is based on a proprietary formula that relies on many factors, including the Moon, is calling for a warmer than normal summer for most of the nation!

Thunderstorms will announce the official start of summer in the Northeast with heavy rains possible from June 20-23 in the Northeast and Ohio Valley regions," reports the publication's website. "Showers and thunder will welcome the summer solstice in the Southeast, North Central, and South Central areas. Hot and dry conditions are expected on the West Coast.

As always, I would recommend that you listen to New Jersey 101.5’s Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow for more accurate forecasts.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

