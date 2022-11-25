Fantastic winter wonderland illuminated walking trail in Medford, NJ

Jack Frost has been sneaking around New Jersey, so now is the perfect time to check out some really cool (no pun intended) attractions here in the Garden State. Yes, you need your coat, hat, and gloves, but that's what makes winter outings different and it's Christmas weather.

One of my favorite Christmas decorations is the lights. I love Christmas lights. I enjoy white Christmas lights and colored Christmas lights, just no blinking please lol I enjoy blue Hanukah lights too. All the lights of the holidays are festive and enjoyable. So anytime you have a winter wonderland walk with lights, I'm in.

I can't take credit for finding this one, my wife found this very cool event and it's a short ride here in New Jersey. Indian Acres Tree Farm in Medford is hosting its Winter Wonderland Illuminated Walking Trail. As they say "Come for the lights, stay for the S'mores."

This is an awesome time with friends and family in Medford. Indian Acres Tree Farm is located at 111 Tuckerton Rd., Medford, NJ 08055. Call (609) 953-0087 for more information

They also have Christmas Trees "OPEN DAILY BEGINNING FRIDAY NOVEMBER 25TH UNTIL WE ARE SOLD OUT 9:30 - 4:30 The PRE-CUT Fraser Fir trees from North Carolina will also be available for opening weekend, and throughout December."

If you have some cool winter events that you would like us to check out simply email me your event info and links to shawn.michaels@townsquaremedia.com

