Famous New Jerseyans we lost in 2022

It's a new year, but before we move on here is a quick look back at some famous New Jerseyans who should not be forgot.

Ray Liotta

The Union, NJ raised actor died at age 67 while in the Dominican Republic. While always remembered as playing Henry Hill in "Goodfellas," Liotta had over 120 acting credits to his name. He once said, "New Jersey is about family." Your family misses you Ray.

Anne Heche

What a sad ending for the actress in that horrific high-speed car crash in Los Angeles. She wasn't born here but Anne Heche spent some time in New Jersey, falling in love with the Jersey Shore, working her first entertainment job at a dinner theater in Swainton and once saying, “I will always have a soft spot in my heart for Jersey.” She was only 53.

Helen Slayton-Hughes

If you were a “Parks and Rec” fan you knew her. The iconic and no-nonsense seem-it-all Ethel Beavers. Born in Glen Ridge she died at 92 leaving behind a resume that included “The Middle,” “West Wing,” and “Arrested Development.”

James Florio

Amateur boxer, Navy officer and 49th governor of New Jersey and had the scars both seen and unseen to prove it.

He was done in by tax hikes and served only one term. The grassroots Hands Across New Jersey famously draped the Statehouse with toilet paper, one of the items he started taxing. He died at 85.

Dino Danelli

Born in Jersey City he became the original drummer of The Rascals and later collaborated with E Street’s Steven Van Zandt. The Rascals formed in Garfield in 1965. He died at 78.

Paul Sorvino

Another “Goodfellas” actor but did you know he was also a chef, a sculptor and an opera singer? He’s also the father of Academy Award-winning Mira Sorvino. He spent part of his life living in Tenafly, NJ. He died at age 83.

Taurean Blacque

His best known role was that of Neal Washington on the groundbreaking “Hill Street Blues.” He was raised in Newark and even though he went to their Arts High School didn’t pursue acting in a serious way until age 30.

He became a huge adoption advocate and worked with the Bush administration in 1989. He passed away in July at the age of 82.

