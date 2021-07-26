Family fun venue to open its first NJ location

Looking for more places to enjoy some family fun? Look no further.

Shortly, Pinstripes will be coming to Paramus, and this will hopefully be the first of many NJ locations. Pinstripes is a dining, gaming and entertainment venue, and is the perfect combination of things families love.

Pinstripes is best known for being a bowling alley, however, they have been applauded for their American/Italian dining options. For a place that has so much activity jam packed into one area, it’s important that they have great food.

Some of their menu items feature bruschetta, a hummus duo, BBQ pizza, lasagna and much more. According to many Pinstripe goers, the pizza flatbreads from the wood burning oven are a mist.

Pinstripes has extremely high standards when it comes to their food in hopes of people prioritizing their meals over the bowling, or arcade experience.

In addition to the amazing food, Pinstripes also has an entire calendar of live music events that take place on their patio. They also often have events like barbeques accompanied by live music, where you can purchase a ticket and have all you can eat while you enjoy the performance.

As a sucker for live music, I am looking forward to attending some of these events once Pinstripes opens.

What makes Pinstripes so unique is that there is truly something for everyone. You can go with family and split up into bowling, bocce, or arcade games, and then reconvene for the dinner and live music. It’s the perfect way to spend an afternoon.

