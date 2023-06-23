Famed vegan Chinese restaurant is coming to New Jersey

A restaurant that closed in NYC is reopening but in New Jersey.

According to the New Jersey Business Journal, Fat Choy, a vegan Chinese restaurant closed its New York location during the pandemic.

Justin Lee, the restaurant’s owner and chef, plans to reopen Fat Choy as a sit-down spot in Englewood this summer through the Cure Cos., a recently launched venture development and advisory group backed by Tenafly entrepreneur and Aussie coffee chain Bluestone Lane co-founder Jonathan Krieger.

The full-service restaurant will be on Palisades Avenue and is planning on opening this summer with a vegan menu.

If they will be serving the same items as they did at their Lower East Side location, expect items like a Mushroom Sloppy, Rice Rolls, and Rice, Beans, and Greens.

They also had salads like Smashed Cucumber, Little Bok Chois, and Salt & Pepper Cauli.

The chef is Justin Lee. According to NY Eater, the chef says he’s tweaking the Fat Choy menu, which was known for its mushroom sloppy joes and salt-and-pepper cauliflower, so it’s more accessible to a wider audience — although it will still be vegan.

Look for a menu of sticky rice dumplings and Kung Pao hashbrowns, as well as sides like Sichuan curly fries. That cauliflower might become a General Tso’s dish and there will likely be a vegan version of matzo ball soup on the menu, too.

Krieger told NJBizJournal:

“It … says a lot about what’s happening in New Jersey – especially in Tenafly and Englewood, which are undergoing a massive shift,” he said. “Both towns have unbelievable mayors and support systems and [are] working on initiatives to help support small businesses and attract new ones.”

