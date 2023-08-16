Fallen power line in Wildwood, NJ traps people on amusement park rides

⚡ First responders & volunteers pushed the Ferris wheel to get riders to the ground

WILDWOOD – Power got cut off to the rides at Morey’s Piers and Waterparks, trapping riders for a time.

Mayor Pete Byron told New Jersey 101.5 that a fallen power line on Pacific Avenue at Schellenger Avenue caused an outage that affected 55 utility customers, including the amusement park.

Firefighters and police were called to the park to help riders stuck on the rides. Video shows workers, first responders and visitors pushing the Ferris wheel so people could get to the bottom and exit the ride.

They were greeted by cheers and bottles of water when they got to the platform and were able to exit.

Worker on a ride being evacuated at Morey's Pier 8/15/23 (Maryland Area Fire News And Pics4u)

Torsten Denke, an electrical technician at Morey's Pier, said three rides were affected by the outage. Employees at the park practice for situations where riders have to be evacuated, according to Denke.

The power was restored by 6:30 p.m., according to the mayor.

Power outages this summer in Wildwood

A faculty cable at the Lake Avenue substation caused a power outage on July 7 that knocked out power to much of the city, including traffic lights. Power was gradually restored after the substation was de-energized with all customers back online by July 9.

An Atlantic City Electric crew works on the Lake Avenue substation (Dansdroneshots609)

