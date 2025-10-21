New Jersey’s fall fashion tradition that’s out in full force
If you're observant like me, you may have noticed this trend happening all around New Jersey. It's almost like an annual tradition that takes place that we're not even aware we're participating in.
Some traditions during the fall stand out and are part of the autumn season. Apple picking, for one, is huge in New Jersey.
And right there with the apples is pumpkin picking. All traditional activities and traditions we take part in during the fall season.
However, there is another tradition that you might be participating in right now. Look down at your shirt for a moment and take note of what you're wearing. Is it flannel?
If it is, then you're among many in New Jersey who's wearing flannel at this very moment. Yes, aside from the pumpkin spice and fall leaf peeping, it's also flannel season. The time of year when we deck out all the flannel clothing we own.
Too hot? So what?
What's more? It doesn't matter how hot or cold it is outside. The shear fact that it's fall is enough to put those layers on even when it's now 50 degrees outside.
ALSO READ: Specific reason some in NJ are traveling this fall may surprise you
Even during those hot autumn days when the temperature nears 80 degrees, you'll find people still fully layered up in the flannel because, well, it's fall. It's actually worth sucking it up and getting really hot just to show off that flannel attire.
A fun tradition so many of us participate in without realizing it. Live it up and rock that flannel, New Jersey.
13 cozy, very historic NJ bars and restaurants
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
The luckiest lottery stores in New Jersey in 2025
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.