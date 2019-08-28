Fake cop stalked woman at Great Adventure, fled real police — charges

JACKSON — Police say a man faces a string of criminal charges after stalking a woman's vehicle out of Six Flags Great Adventure, trying to enter her car when it stopped while claiming falsely to be a federal agent, and then leading officers on a wild chase before his arrest.

Police did not disclose the 59-year-old man's identity Wednesday, other than his age, even though arrests are a matter of public record.

He is charged with eluding, impersonating a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, obstruction, harassment, speeding, reckless driving, careless driving and multiple other motor vehicle violations.

On Aug. 19, just after 1 p.m., Jackson police officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at the ShopRite parking lot on North Countyline Road.

A township woman had called 911 and said a stranger had followed her vehicle from Great Adventure to the ShopRite parking lot. She said she had taken several random turns to confirm that she was being followed.

When she parked at the shopping center, the woman said the man blocked her into the spot with his own 2018 Nissan and pulled on her vehicle's door handles while saying he was a federal agent.

As officers arrived, the man was inside his car, from which he showed them a driver’s license, a Great Adventure coupon and a handicapped placard, which he said were federal law enforcement credentials.

While police got back into their patrol vehicles to park in front of the suspect's spot, he abruptly drove away and the officers gave chase.

Police said the man recklessly drove across the parking lot over curbs and grass onto Cook Road and then onto North Countyline Road, where he reached speeds in excess of 80 mph.

As the man drove near Jackson Mills Road, police were ordered to stop pursuing him.

A short time later, the suspect's vehicle was seen parked on the shoulder of the road near Firenze Road.

Officers arrived and after a struggle, were able to arrest the driver.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and psychiatric evaluation before being released, processed and lodged in Ocean County Jail.

