Facebook fail: Neptune City mayor’s share calls liberals ‘sh-t’

NEPTUNE CITY — The mayor of a Monmouth County borough defended his posting a a meme that used profanity to describe liberals.

Mayor Robert Brown told the Asbury Park Press he thought he only "liked" the image of Clint Eastwood and the caption "Every morning I wake up and feel so grateful that I'm not a brainwashed, anti-American, liberal piece of sh-t."

Instead, the image showed up on the Republican's personal Facebook page.

The post has since been deleted, but Brown's post joins a list of errant Facebook posts by New Jersey politicians:

Republican Seth Grossman, running to take the congressional seat held by longtime Second Congressional District Rep. Frank Lobiondo ,lost the backing of the National Republican Congressional Committee after a series of comments criticized as racisth. The final straw was his defense of a Facebook post that he shared that stated "black people are a threat to all who cross their path."

The brother of Hoboken mayor Ravi Bhalla was found to be leaving comments on the mayor's Facebook as ... the mayor. Bhalla said his brother had access to the account and did not realize he was posting under the mayor's account. City spokesperson Santiago Melli-Huber said it was a "misunderstanding," and that Bhalla's brother Amardeep Singh had taken to social media to explain what had happened.

Rick Blood stepped down as deputy mayor of Mendham Township after he compared illegal immigrants to "rabid, messy, mean raccoons" in an attempt to explain why many voters backed President Donald Trump. Residents came to a township council meeting to criticize Blood, who called his post "boneheaded" but said it didn't merit him resigning. After a Democratic council member insisted on taking action, the meeting went into executive session and and Blood wound up resigning by the end of the night.

Republican Assemblyman Parker Space posted a picture late in summer 2017 of himself and his wife Jill at a concert in Bethel, NY standing in front of a Confederate-like flag with the image of Hank Williams Jr. on it. He captioned it: "Tailgating waiting for Hank. Hope no one is offended! LOL." Space sent a statement to New Jersey 101.5 that offered an apology to those who don't understand his humor that comes as a member of "the working class." He won re-election to a second term in November 2017.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ