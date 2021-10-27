PENNSAUKEN — Officials on Wednesday were investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a large building that housed several businesses in South Jersey.

Flames broke out Tuesday night and quickly spread throughout the US Auto Auction building. See video below.

Small explosions could be heard coming from inside the building as flames shot into the sky.

The blaze was fueled by the number of vehicles inside the structure along with gasoline and tires, Fire Chief Joseph Palumbo said.

Firefighters were still dousing hot spots in the morning, forcing officials to close several roads in the area. The shutdowns hampered commuters headed to nearby Philadelphia.

No injuries were reported.

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey