Exciting new NJ healthy supermarket that won’t break your wallet

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably noticed the proliferation of different supermarkets all over New Jersey. They are popping up like mushrooms. It’s like we can’t seem to get enough and everybody likes a different supermarket for a different reason.

Discounts? We got that. High-end gourmet? Got it. Italian themed? Check, but in terms of natural foods, there are a few small retailers and then there’s Whole Foods. We can always use another natural and healthy supermarket. And that’s why.

Suppose you’re in Warren County and looking for a new spot to grab healthy, affordable groceries, I'm happy to introduce you to Nature’s Food Markets in Hackettstown. This locally owned supermarket, run by Nawal and Heddy Tabet, just opened at 7 Naughright Road, and it’s quickly becoming the go-to place for health-conscious shoppers.

The Tabets, who also own the small-chain natural food store A Matter of Health in NYC and Rockland County, brought their expertise to Hackettstown after relocating from the city.

The table saw that their area needed a healthy supermarket, but with a lot more budget options that Whole Foods just didn’t offer. And so natural food markets were born. It’s 40,000 ft.² fresh produce from local farms, natural supplements, eco-friendly household items, and a variety of better-for-you brands.

The store has some history, too. Before Nature’s, it was Shop Fresh Marketplace, and before that, an A&P dating back to the ‘90s. But now, it’s all about modern, healthy living with a local touch.

Their soft opening was in the summer and according to the owners, the communities’s response has been overwhelmingly positive. People are driving from all over the area for a visit. They were surprised to see people from Hackettstown, Chester, Budd Lake, and even Mendum visiting. They’re a very special store.

If you want to check it out, December 14 is a great day because they’re having an amazing jam-packed grand opening event. You can enjoy live music, cooking demos, product tastings, raffles, and special deals. It’s a great place to experience all that Nature’s has to offer: community health, wellness, and a little extra love.

The store’s open Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Trust me, it’s worth a visit.

