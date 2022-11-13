Exciting new business taking over Kmart in Berlin, NJ

Do you remember Kmart?

Get our free mobile app

I haven't been to one in years and sadly they are on their way out.

I remember going for the blue light specials and the of course grabbing something for lunch in the little Kmart Cafe they had.

Photo by CDC on Unsplash Photo by CDC on Unsplash loading...

Now, why am I talking about Kmart, you may ask?

Well, there's something pretty exciting happening at the former site of the Berlin New Jersey Kmart.

Since about 2014 or 2015 the building has sat empty with not too much going on.

The massive site sits vacant next to a dollar store, an Italian restaurant, and a Chinese food restaurant.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

I'm sure you've driven by over the years and said "what the heck is going in there?"

Well, looks like we finally have an answer and I couldn't be more excited!

I think it'll be a cool addition to Berlin, especially since there's nothing quite like it in the area.

Get our free mobile app

We have something sort of like it in Seaside Heights, and there's a pretty massive one of these out near Long Beach Island, but nothing like it near Berlin.

It'll be something that the whole family can enjoy, or is just a fun place to go on a Friday night.

So, What's Replacing The Kmart In Nerlin New Jersey?

Get ready to start your motors, your electric motor that is!

Although there is no open date it looks as though Kmart will be replaced by a Monaco Indoor Go Karting track.

Photo by Alex Bagirov on Unsplash Photo by Alex Bagirov on Unsplash loading...

NJ.com reports that the go-kart company will be leasing 62,000 of the 96,000 available square feet of the store for an indoor go-karting track.

The Monaco Indoor go-karting facility will feature 32 electric go-karts, as well as rock climbing, and a ninja course according to NJ.com.

Photo by Adam Rutkowski on Unsplash Photo by Adam Rutkowski on Unsplash loading...

With all this place has to offer, it makes me think of Mainland Adventure Park just outside of LBI, so it'll be a really cool addition to Berlin!

Check It Out! Mainland Adventure Park in Manahawkin, NJ