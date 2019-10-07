Ex-teacher sexually assaulted Toms River teen, cops say

TOMS RIVER — A former public school teacher within the township has been charged with sexual assault, stemming from allegations of an incident years ago with a teen.

Shawn C. Lee, 47, a township resident, was arrested on Friday after a month-long investigation into a Sept. 2007 incident involving a then 16-year-old, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

Lee was a social studies teacher at Toms River Intermediate East through 2013, according to Toms River Regional Schools. The district declined to comment further on the arrest Monday.

Lee is being held in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information regarding the ongoing investigation, or who has been a victim of Lee can contact Toms River Police Detective Tom Grosse at 732-349-0150 ext. 1263 or tgrosse@trpolice.org.

More from New Jersey 101.5: