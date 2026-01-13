Look, my opinion changes nothing. Yet I can’t be alone in this.

Jury seats Photo by 萧羽 李 on Unsplash loading...

Ex-cons serve on juries

Who the hell does Gov. Phil Murphy think he is to use an executive order on his way out the door to unilaterally decide ex-cons can suddenly serve on juries.

It’s wrong to do this in general, but certainly wrong to do it this way and bypass the legislature.

It was, in my opinion, bad enough when “ban the box” was passed under the Christie administration. It prevented businesses from asking about a criminal record in the job application process.

Only once an offer of employment was made could it be brought up, which could lead to the awkward rescinding of the employment offer. Not to mention appeals and a huge legal fight.

Then under the Murphy administration in late 2019 ex-cons were given the right to vote, even those still on parole or on probation.

Now with an arrogant stroke of a pen someone who had no interest in being a law-abiding member of society is going to be allowed to sit in judgement of another.

Prison Photo by Emiliano Bar on Unsplash loading...

You can do your time and get your freedom back.

That’s fine. But don’t try to convince me the decisions you made should carry no further consequences. We have gotten so weak on crime it’s pathetic.

We talked about this on our afternoon show on NJ101.5 radio and even an ex-con himself called in to say it’s a bad idea.

His point? Just because someone has served their sentence doesn’t necessarily mean they’re now a different person.

I’m sorry, but if you once hurt society so much that you had to be locked away, I’m not in favor of allowing you to decide someone else’s fate.

There are enough good people who were always productive, contributing members of society who could be chosen for jury duty. I see no reason to lower our standards.

Crime should have certain lasting consequences. This should be one of them.