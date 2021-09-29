Ewing, NJ man admits slashing Jackson woman’s face in drunk rage

A Mercer County man has admitted to a violent knife attack on a woman, which prosecutors said followed a road rage incident in Ocean County.

Michael Mahan, 38, of Ewing Township, has pleaded guilty to eluding, terroristic threats, aggravated assault and driving while intoxicated, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced Wednesday.

Mahan had followed a woman to her home in Jackson Township back in May, Billhimer said.

He had gotten out of his car, held a knife to the victim’s neck and threatened to kill her, before punching her while holding the knife — causing a deep slash, the prosecutor continued.

After a 911 call, Mahan led police on a high-speed chase and hit two other cars before his own 2018 Kia became disabled.

Lab results from a blood sample showed Mahan's blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit.

The woman who had been slashed was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

When Mahan is sentenced on Nov. 19, the state will recommend eight years in state prison for eluding - and a five year term for other charges that would be served at the same time.

