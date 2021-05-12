Road-rage driver followed Jackson woman home and stabbed her, NJ cops say

A Ewing man involved in a road rage incident followed a woman to her home and slashed her in the face on Saturday afternoon, according to Jackson police.

Police said Michael Mahan, 38, got out of his car at her home on Maria Street around 4:50 p.m. and punched the woman. He then held a knife to her throat and stabbed her.

A neighbor tried to intervene before Mahan left in his 2018 Kia, according to police, who found the woman bleeding heavily from a slash across the face. She was taken to a hospital.

Police did not disclose the circumstances of the road rage incident or identify the woman.

After being stopped by a Jackson officer on Toms River Road (Route 571), police said Mahan took off and was followed at a high rate of speed, swerving into the opposite lane hitting and another vehicle as he turned onto West Veterans Highway. Police ended their pursuit for safety reasons.

Police said Mahan rear-ended another vehicle near the Switlik School forcing it into the woods. Mahan was able to drive his Kia another 500 feet before it became disabled. Mahan was found with the knife police said was used in the attack.

Police learned that Mahan had also been involved in an incident earlier in the day on Lakehurst Avenue where he threatened a resident after parking in front of his home.

Mahan was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, terroristic threats, eluding, aggravated assault, driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to breath testing and multiple other motor vehicle offenses for the Maria Street incident.

Charges are pending for the Lakehurst Avenue incident.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

New Jersey residents charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot More than a dozen people from New Jersey have been charged with involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.