NJ neighborhood on lockdown as man shoots from window

✅ Evesham Police Chief Walt Miller issued an alert after 5 a.m. Monday

✅ Residents were urged to stay inside their home

✅ The suspect was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m.

EVESHAM — A South Jersey neighborhood was on lockdown after a man barricaded himself inside a house and opened fire from a window before dawn on Monday

Police Chief Walt Miller said on his Facebook page just after 5 a.m. that the armed man is inside a home on Brookfield Drive. He urged residents to stay inside their homes and for everyone else to avoid the area.

The situation was resolved around 8:30 a.m with the male being safely taken into custody, according to Miller.

Map shows location of barricade situation in Evesham 6/17/24 Map shows location of barricade situation in Evesham 6/17/24 (Canva) loading...

Roads closed, schools possibly impacted

The chief did not disclose what prompted the standoff or if anyone else was in the house. He said there would be a continued police presence as an investigation into the incident continued.

The dead-end road in the Marlton Lakes section has been closed, as has sections of Hopewell and Kettle Run roads.

Miller said that school bus routes may also be impacted. The district did not post any information on its website or social media.

