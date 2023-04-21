Evesham, NJ Patrolman gives CPR and saves 63-year-old man’s life

Patrolman Ian Traver is our #BlueFriday honoree for this week.

Officer Travers responded to a call at a residence with a man suffering cardiac arrest. Travers connected with the victim's wife learning that he was not breathing and was unconscious. Without skipping a beat, Travers immediately began implementing life-saving efforts and got the victim breathing again.

Thanks to the life-saving efforts of Officer Traver, the man was kept alive long enough for EMTs to get him to the hospital. The victim is now recovering from the incident.

Patrolman Traver - Evesham Police (Facebook Page) Patrolman Traver - Evesham Police (Facebook Page) loading...

This is one more example of the great instincts, training, and quick action that officers take in order to prevent a life-changing tragedy. Thanks to Officer Traver and all of the hero cops who have responded to incidents like this, countless people have a new lease on life.

Read the full account on the Evesham PD Facebook page:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Up or down? Average property tax changes in NJ in 2022 Below are the average property tax bills for every municipality in New Jersey last year.

The towns are listed from the biggest cut in the average bill to the highest increase. On the county maps, the deeper red color means a higher increase above 2% whereas the darker green signifies a smaller increase or a reduction.

Each listing also shows how the average tax bill is split among the county, school and municipal governments.