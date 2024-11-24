Every week NJ football fans get embarrassed more and more

Where do we even begin? Is it the Giants at 2-9? The Jets at 3-8? Saquon Barkley having a historic season with the Eagles?

No matter what way you slice it New Jersey football fans have been beaten down in every way. And it's been like this for the better part of a decade and a half.

The Giants won the Super Bowl in 2011. Since then they have had three winning seasons. In that same timeframe, the Jets have had one winning season.

It's truly remarkable how pathetic the two franchises have been. They've given their fans nothing to root for.

The Giants finally parted ways with Daniel Jones after a tumultuous six years that saw little to no improvement. They seem like they're trending toward firing their fifth head coach since 2015.

Somehow, the Jets seem to one-up them at every turn. Their owner flew into practice on his helicopter to fire the team's general manager. Aaron Rodgers, who was supposed to be the team's savior, has been the team's anchor. Dragging them down the drain with his career.

I can't even tell fans that there is light at the end of the tunnel because there isn't.

This two teams are nowhere near capable of winning. Especially not any time soon. It's a shame for the fans. They're some of the most loyal in sports. But their teams have beaten them down so badly that they may not have any fans left by the time they do finally turn it around.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

