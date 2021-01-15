Every NJ pet owner needs to see this

On Thursday's Dennis & Judi Show, we highlighted the story of a woman who was visiting her mom in New Jersey and had her rental car stolen with her cat inside. She is currently offering a cash reward for the beloved pet's return and has a GoFundMe page.

We asked people how they were able to find a lost pet and the calls poured with people sharing their stories, mostly with happy endings. One of the calls near the end of the hour from a woman who had lost her dog for four days but finally found him with the help of strangers. She has since started her own service to help people in the desperate search for their lost pets.

The group was started out of both the desperation of losing a beloved pet and the help of concerned members of the community. The couple that started this is a shining example of average people taking their passion and compassion for animals and turning it into an invaluable resource of help and hope for desperate pet owners. If you've ever lost your pet, even for only a few hours, you know that empty and horrible feeling. Here are links to their Facebook groups both in New Jersey and more specifically in Ocean County.

Every pet owner should have this information right along with any emergency info for their pet, like their vets information. These people are a great example of the many caring people we have in New Jersey that we just don't hear enough about!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.