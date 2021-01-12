Jeep stolen from NJ gas station with cat inside

HARRISON — Police are trying to locate a rented Jeep Cherokee stolen Thursday from a gas station. The Jeep had a cat that the driver had left inside with the engine running while she used a restroom.

Town police said Jennifer Kathryn Carl stopped at the Speedway at 2 Harrison Ave. around 6:30 p.m.

"I was 20 minutes from home when I had to pee. I've had some of my own bladder issues so I left the car running like an idiot and I thought it was locked. I was gone for two minutes and the car was gone," Carl told New Jersey 101.5.

She has the remote key used to start the Jeep and lock it.

The 2020 Jeep has Illinois license plate FP139351.

Willow weighs approximately 19 pounds and was in a pink pet carrier inside the Jeep. The cat is not chipped or wearing a collar, according to Carl.

"She's about 13 or 14 years old at this point. I've had her 11 years and she has some kidney issues, so if she doesn't get fed properly — so if they give her Friskies or store brand stuff — she'll start to heave little pools of blood everywhere and need medical attention," Carl said.

Carl set up a Facebook page called Bring Willow Home and is using her TikTok account to get the word out about Willow.

"My focus is to make her a famous cat," Carl said, adding that none of the leads received so far have panned out.

Harrison police asked anyone with information about Willow to call them at 973-483-4101.

