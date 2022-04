New Jersey has gotten lots of exposure on the many popular series aired on The Food Network.

From Diners, Drive-ins and Dives to Throwdown with Bobby Flay to Cupcake Wars.

Get our free mobile app

This rundown will put foodies and true fans of The Food Network to the test.

How many of these episodes do you remember?

How many of these places have you been to?

Let's find out.

Every Extraordinary New Jersey Eatery Featured on The Food Network