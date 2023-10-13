Every birth year had a controversial song: NJ artists make list

When it comes to music there are always controversial songs. Some big, some minor. But until this list came out I had no idea just how many songs were considered on some level ‘controversial.’

Put it this way. Enough that there’s at least one controversial song every year, meaning everyone’s birth year has one. In a moment you can find out yours.

When I think of controversial music I think of stuff like 2 Live Crew in 1990 when legal action was attempted against their music. Apparently song titles like “Face Down Ass Up” were problematic.

But there’s a whole range of controversies from political to social, subjects from domestic violence, abusive police, and inferred racism such as in current day’s “Try That In A Small Town” by Jason Aldean.

A couple Jersey artists made this list below. I’ll bet you can guess one of them.

Scroll down and see what song was hitting nerves and causing controversy the year you were born.

