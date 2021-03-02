Event to address slurs ends up a slurfest

Only in New Jersey.

Only in Jersey could you have a crazy story like a Trenton councilman calling the president of that council an “illiterate crackhead prostitute.” Jerrel Blakey publicly apologized to City Council President Kathy McBride over that one. The words were said last year but only recently came to light. It’s been reported he used those words after McBride had called him a “worthless piece of s***.” But then an event was held Friday to further clear the air and address such incivilities.

Wouldn’t you know everything was just fine until Divine Allah got up to speak. According to a report on nj.com, this man has been associated with the New Black Panthers and often shows up at public events and tries to speak out. This time he chose to speak out against Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora.

At an event to address incivility he called him “this white boy mayor” and referred to the openly gay mayor as “this little f****t.” In his 13 minute rant he called white people “crackers” and said Jews were “the real enemy.”

Come Monday Gusciora addressed the hateful language, saying, “My understanding is that Council President set this event up to condemn hateful language and violence against women. If so, I’m at a complete loss to why they allowed senseless homophobic and anti-Semitic vitriol to be spewed from the very steps of City Hall, which should be a beacon of equality and order to all City residents. This event came to symbolize the very dysfunction and hate that prompted it in the first place. We as a city are better than this.”

Now all this is sad enough. But think for a moment about the poor residents of Trenton. It’s a city that has seen its share of murders, poverty, unemployment, decline and a host of other problems. With so much work that needs to be done in Trenton for the people who live there this is what they hear goes on at the council meetings? This is the kind of nonsense allowed to take place at city events?

Only in New Jersey.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.