Even Christie got stuck in the snow for hours! He calls NJ 101.5 with report

The Garden State is used to snow. Blizzards, even. But on Thursday, the first snow storm of the season left drivers stranded — for hours — across the state. And commuters hoping to catch a bus from Manhattan were told to find another way home.

Among those who got stuck was former Gov. Chris Christie, who was among a torrent of calls to New Jersey 101.5 complaining about road conditions on Thursday.

“I could just tell you this, we had eights years of storms — I’ve never ridden in anything like this,” Christie told hosts Jeff Deminiski and Bill Doyle.

Christie called in about 7 p.m. after having spent more than four hours trying to get from Piscataway to Morristown.

At the time of his call, he was still in his car on Morris Avenue in Springfield.

“Dead stop,” he said. The drive usually takes about 35 minutes. It eventually took him five hours and 40 minutes.

Other callers had similar experiences, waiting two, three, four hours on highways — with some cars running out of gas. State Police responded to hundreds of accidents.

Commuters took to social media to blast state officials about the lack of snow plows and treated roadways.

Department of Transportation officials said they had more than 800 plows on the roads. The DOT said the plows go to work after 2 inches of accumulation.

Gov. Phil Murphy told several reporters that that the state was caught off guard because weather forecasts hadn’t predicted this much snow. He called for commuters to have "patience."

Murphy was expected to address the storm response Friday morning at a news conference in Woodbridge.

Christie, who faced criticism early in his first term for continuing with his family vacation at Disney World while New Jersey dug out of a snow storm, didn’t point fingers Thursday and wouldn’t say that the state did “nothing.”

“I’d love to know what they did do because whatever it was, it was inadequate,” he said.