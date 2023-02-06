Even Catholic Priests in South Jersey are pumped for the Super Bowl

As you know South Jersey is solid Philadelphia sports territory. Many of the residents here have strong ties to the city.

Whether they originally came from Philly or just from living in the media market of the city, it's all a Philadelphia suburb and proud of it.

Growing up here, whenever the city's sports teams make it to a high-profile spot in their prospective league or season, it always seemed that nuns and priests were their biggest supporters.

The weekend the Philadelphia Eagles secured their spot in the Super Bowl, one South Jersey priest and church choir couldn't contain excitement for the team.

It came to a head at the end of mass on Sunday, Jan. 29 when the choir broke out in the Eagles fight song, "Fly Eagles Fly." It happened at Saint Mary's Catholic Church in my hometown of Medford.

The Eagles' fight song was written back in 1960 but was reworked in a new key and brought back in the late '90s. It's become a tradition to sing it after every score at the games and countless other places you wouldn't expect, like a Catholic Mass on a Sunday morning!

I'm not sure if Jesus were around today that he would be an Eagles fan, but his followers in South Jersey leave no doubt in the matter.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

