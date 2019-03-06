Essex County builds playground for all kids — even with disabilities

The first "universal access" playground in Essex County will be built in Watessing Park in East Orange to allow all kids — even those with disabilities — to play.

Kate Hartwyck, Essex County's Deputy Parks director says a universal access playground has equipment that can be used by children with any disabilities.

Hartwyck says traditional playgrounds do not allow easy access for people with wheelchairs or walkers.

"Your regular playground has a lot of climbing apparatus that children with other abilities might not be able to use," she said.

"The idea is not to cater to any specific disability but to create an environment where children of all abilities can play together. I personally know of one nearby in Morris County but we have others throughout the state.This will be the first one that the county of Essex has done."

The playground will also meet all of the requirements set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

A Secaucus engineering firm designed the playground at a cost of $65,000.

