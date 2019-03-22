Eric Scott’s Slow Cooker Seafood Stew

Welcome to another Foodie Friday!

It may be spring, but Henry and I are not ready to put away our slow cooker just yet.

Going through one of my mother's old cookbooks, I found this delicious recipe for a savory seafood stew.

It has more ingredients than I typically use, but it is so worth it. Gathering your ingredients is the only prep, so don’t be intimidated. It's really simple, and will produce a rich and delicious broth brimming with large pieces of fish, shrimp, crab, and clams.

Your shopping list is below, and then watch the video to see how its made.

Shopping List:

Broth:

4 cups veggie broth

1 cup white wine

2 cans chopped tomatoes

1 bottle clam juice

4-6 medium potatoes, diced

2 medium onions, diced

3 celery ribs, diced

5 cloves garlic, chopped

1 Tbsp. old bay

1 Tbsp. crushed red pepper (more or less to taste)

4 Tbsp. Italian seasoning

1 bay leaf

Seafood:

1 pound shrimp (peeled and deveined, tails off)

2 cans chopped clams

1 pound white fish (I use haddock)

1 can picked crab

Note: You can add almost ANY seafood. Oysters, mussels, and scallops are fine additions or substitutions!

Eric Scott is Vice President, Senior Political Director and Director of Special Projects for New Jersey 101.5. He anchors "New Jersey's First News" and weekday morning newscasts from 5 to 10 a.m., in addition to hosting a bimonthly Town Hall series.

More from New Jersey 101.5: